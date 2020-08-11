Dr. Rohan Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohan Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rohan Joseph, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Joseph works at
Capital Regional Surgical Associates2626 Care Dr Ste 206, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 399-3505Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Florida Blue
- Fortified Provider Network
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Excellent bedside manners. Explained condition so I could understand it.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1659649432
- Icahn School of Medicine
- The Methodist Hospital
- The Methodist Hospital
- University of Mumbai
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Joseph using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Obesity and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joseph speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.