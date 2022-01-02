Dr. Rohan Mankikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mankikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohan Mankikar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rohan Mankikar, MD
Dr. Rohan Mankikar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Mankikar works at
Dr. Mankikar's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd Ste W1-200, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Republic Insurance
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mankikar?
My visits with Dr. Mankikar have all been cordial, professional, and thorough. I would recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Rohan Mankikar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851683445
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina Som/Palmetto Health Richland Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Medical University Of Lublin
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mankikar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mankikar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mankikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mankikar works at
Dr. Mankikar has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mankikar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mankikar speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mankikar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mankikar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mankikar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mankikar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.