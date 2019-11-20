See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO

Nephrology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO

Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Dr. Patankar works at Sequoia Medical Practice in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Patankar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sequoia Medical Practice
    11980 Kirby Dr Ste 102, Houston, TX 77045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2987
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patankar?

    Nov 20, 2019
    I met Dr. Patankar in the ER. After his great bedside manner and knowledge of my disease I decided to take him on as my PCP. He is an awesome caring doctor
    Whitney Marie Turner — Nov 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patankar to family and friends

    Dr. Patankar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patankar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO.

    About Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699041608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Palmetto General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Palmetto General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patankar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patankar works at Sequoia Medical Practice in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patankar’s profile.

    Dr. Patankar has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patankar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.