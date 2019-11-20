Overview of Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO

Dr. Rohan Patankar, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Patankar works at Sequoia Medical Practice in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.