Overview

Dr. Rohan Ramakrishna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn) and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ramakrishna works at Weill Cornell Medicine Brain and Spine Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.