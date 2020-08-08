See All Ophthalmologists in Dalton, GA
Dr. Rohan Shah, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rohan Shah, MD

Dr. Rohan Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Southeastern Retina Associates in Dalton, GA with other offices in Cleveland, TN, Chattanooga, TN, Hixson, TN and Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Shah's Office Locations

    Dalton
    1506 N Thornton Ave Ste A, Dalton, GA 30720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 270-5047
    Cleveland
    2850 Ocoee St N Ste C, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-1002
    Center for Family Medicine
    1606 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 104, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 472-5401
    Hixson
    1605 Williams Rd # 201, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-1002
    Rome
    210 Redmond Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-1002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Windsor Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 08, 2020
    Dr. Shah is extremely patient and understanding when it comes to a patient’s questions and worries. He is very thorough and explains everything extremely well. I would never wish anyone to have to see a retina surgeon, but if life deals you bad retinas then Dr. Shah is the best person to handle them!
    Meghan — Aug 08, 2020
    About Dr. Rohan Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811139470
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt Eye Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

