Overview of Dr. Rohima Miah, MD

Dr. Rohima Miah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.



Dr. Miah works at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare, PLLC in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC and Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.