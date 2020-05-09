Overview of Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD

Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Chino Valley Medical Center, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Sandhu works at Casa Colina Centers For Rehabilitation in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.