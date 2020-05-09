See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD

Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Chino Valley Medical Center, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.

Dr. Sandhu works at Casa Colina Centers For Rehabilitation in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sandhu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Casa Colina Physician's Clinics
    255 E Bonita Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 450-0158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Chino Valley Medical Center
  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital
  • San Dimas Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Failure
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Failure
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?

    May 09, 2020
    I had the immense pleasure to work with Doctor Sandhu as a critical care nurse at San Antonio Regional Hospital as a travel nurse. My last day was yesterday and I will never forget the dedication doctor Sandhu gave to ALL of her patients. She is incredibly thorough in examination and review of her patients. Moreover, she really invests in talking to the patients and the family members to involve them in the care process and establish a good understanding of the patient’s disease progression and plan of care. Doctor Sandhu is an exemplary leader who is sincerely devoted to making a meaningful impact in patient outcomes. Thank you Doctor Sandhu for being a shining beacon!
    Yoon — May 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sandhu to family and friends

    Dr. Sandhu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sandhu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD.

    About Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902997174
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandhu works at Casa Colina Centers For Rehabilitation in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sandhu’s profile.

    Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rohinder Sandhu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.