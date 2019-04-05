Dr. Rohini Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohini Bajaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Rohini Bajaj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Dr. Bajaj works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Cardiology PA483 N Semoran Blvd Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 895-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajaj?
I have already submitted my high, extremely high, recommendations for Dr. Bajaj..she is the best; however, you do not list in your insurance list the two that I have: Medicare and Tricare for Life....she takes both of those...I have never had to pay her for anything.
About Dr. Rohini Bajaj, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1235245804
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Evgsm
- United Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Dr. Bajaj has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bajaj speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.