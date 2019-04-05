Overview

Dr. Rohini Bajaj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center



Dr. Bajaj works at Florida Gastroenterology in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.