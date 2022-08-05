Overview

Dr. Rohini Becherl, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine



Dr. Becherl works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.