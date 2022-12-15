Overview of Dr. Rohini Bhat, MD

Dr. Rohini Bhat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Bhat works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.