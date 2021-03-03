Dr. Rohini Bhatia, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohini Bhatia, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rohini Bhatia, DMD is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Prosthodontics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine-Dmd.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
-
1
Chester County Prosthodontics1217 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382 Directions (610) 672-7045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
Dr. Bhatia recently completed an all on four dental implant for me. She has been the most compassionate and understanding dentist I have ever come across in my 60 some years of going through dental difficulties. She has a very calming demeanor, is reassuring, and explains everything to high anxiety patients as myself. Her staff is equally as friendly. I would highly recommend this office to anyone but especially to those who have had troublesome dental experiences in the past. :)
About Dr. Rohini Bhatia, DMD
- Prosthodontics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1790983112
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine-Dmd
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhatia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.