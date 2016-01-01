Dr. Bhole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohini Bhole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rohini Bhole, MD
Dr. Rohini Bhole, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Bhole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bhole's Office Locations
-
1
UT Neurology1331 Union Ave Ste 1145, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 866-8811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-2101
-
3
Ut Mobile Stroke Unit LLC1407 Union Ave Ste 700, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 448-6661
-
4
Primary Care Center1221 Hospital Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-2706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhole?
About Dr. Rohini Bhole, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1578882007
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhole works at
Dr. Bhole has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.