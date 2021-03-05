Dr. Rohini Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohini Joshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Rohini Joshi, MD
Dr. Rohini Joshi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They graduated from Compass Arc Ventures Institute, Pasadena, Ca, Medical Education Facilitator and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Joshi's Office Locations
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joshi is the best neurologist I have ever seen. She took time to explain my medical condition and gave me several treatment choices. I feel I am in good hands. Wait time for the appointment was only 15 min. Excellent Doctor!!
About Dr. Rohini Joshi, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1538190806
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Los Angeles, California - Geriatrics
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Compass Arc Ventures Institute, Pasadena, Ca, Medical Education Facilitator
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Fever-Induced Seizure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
