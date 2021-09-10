Overview of Dr. Rohini Ragupathi, MD

Dr. Rohini Ragupathi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They graduated from Stanley Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Ragupathi works at CHI St Joseph Health College Station Internal Medicine in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.