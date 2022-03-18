Dr. Rohini Ramamoorthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramamoorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohini Ramamoorthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rohini Ramamoorthy, MD
Dr. Rohini Ramamoorthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They completed their residency with INTERNAL MEDICINE, UAB HUNTSVILLE
Dr. Ramamoorthy works at
Dr. Ramamoorthy's Office Locations
Magnolia Primary Care4245 Balmoral Dr SW # 102, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 203-3949Monday7:15am - 4:15pmTuesday7:15am - 4:15pmWednesday7:15am - 4:15pmThursday7:15am - 4:15pmFriday7:15am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
She doesn't miss a word. She listens closely and is very thorough with your follow-up work. She is a great doctor!!
About Dr. Rohini Ramamoorthy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1265889448
Education & Certifications
- INTERNAL MEDICINE, UAB HUNTSVILLE
- Internal Medicine
