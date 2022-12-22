Overview of Dr. Rohit Adyanthaya, MD

Dr. Rohit Adyanthaya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from MGM Medical College and Hospital in Mumbai, India|University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Adyanthaya works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.