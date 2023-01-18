Overview

Dr. Rohit Amin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Amin works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Cardiology at Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.