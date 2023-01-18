Dr. Rohit Chandwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Chandwani, MD
Dr. Rohit Chandwani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Rockefeller U|YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
There are not enough words to describe Dr. Chandwani as a physician, a compassionate human being. I had a difficult problem and because of Dr. Chandwani I am feeling more than fine.
About Dr. Rohit Chandwani, MD
- Hematology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1306173521
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Columbia University Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Rockefeller U|YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
