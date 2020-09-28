Dr. Rohit Dwivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Dwivedi, MD
Dr. Rohit Dwivedi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Diabetes Type 2 and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 12361 W Bola Dr Ste 110, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions (623) 227-1000
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was his patient at a different clinic and he was excellent. He helped me manage my Hypothyroidism before pregnancy and after for many years. I come from Yuma so he was always conscientious of my traveling a long way to see him. I’m thankful for his help.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1255398194
- IN U
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Dr. Dwivedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwivedi speaks Hindi.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwivedi.
