Dr. Rohit Dwivedi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Diabetes Type 2 and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.