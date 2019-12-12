Overview

Dr. Rohit Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Rochester General Hospital in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.