Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD

Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California Davis Medical Center and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jaiswal works at University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jaiswal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of California Davis Medical Center
    2315 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-2724
  2. 2
    Atelier Plastic Surgery/Icon Cosmetic Center
    8930 W Sunset Rd Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 625-1066
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates
    2150 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 948-7595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Burn Injuries
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Burn Injuries
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2022
    I did and Upper eyelid lift with dr jaiswal. This was the easiest surgery I have ever done hands down. No more droopy upper lid! I can wear makeup now and it doesn’t smear all over my lids. Recovery was lightning fast. I needed NO anestesia to do this easy in office procedure. Unbelievable! Dr jaiswal is gentle, board certified in PLASTIC surgery (not just cosmetic like most other surgeons!) I trust him FULLY with My upgrades. Vegas prices are way better than Los Angeles too where I normally have gotten my past surgeries. I’m done with that and only Visiting dr jaiswal from now on. End of this year I booked a brow lift! I can’t wait for that! Thank you dr j!! You are so talented and a wonderful gifted young surgeon.
    Lilly Scott — Jan 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD
    About Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891014965
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California, Davis Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UC Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaiswal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaiswal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaiswal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaiswal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaiswal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaiswal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaiswal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

