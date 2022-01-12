Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaiswal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD
Overview of Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD
Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California Davis Medical Center and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jaiswal's Office Locations
University of California Davis Medical Center2315 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2724
Atelier Plastic Surgery/Icon Cosmetic Center8930 W Sunset Rd Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 625-1066Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates2150 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 948-7595
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I did and Upper eyelid lift with dr jaiswal. This was the easiest surgery I have ever done hands down. No more droopy upper lid! I can wear makeup now and it doesn’t smear all over my lids. Recovery was lightning fast. I needed NO anestesia to do this easy in office procedure. Unbelievable! Dr jaiswal is gentle, board certified in PLASTIC surgery (not just cosmetic like most other surgeons!) I trust him FULLY with My upgrades. Vegas prices are way better than Los Angeles too where I normally have gotten my past surgeries. I’m done with that and only Visiting dr jaiswal from now on. End of this year I booked a brow lift! I can’t wait for that! Thank you dr j!! You are so talented and a wonderful gifted young surgeon.
About Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1891014965
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of California, Davis Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Uc Berkeley
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaiswal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaiswal accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaiswal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaiswal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaiswal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaiswal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaiswal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.