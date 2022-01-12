Overview of Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD

Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California Davis Medical Center and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jaiswal works at University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.