Dr. Rohit Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rohit Kapoor, MD
Dr. Rohit Kapoor, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kapoor's Office Locations
Cancer Center12602 Toepperwein Rd Ste 114, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 655-0075
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kapoor and his team have been most efficient, kind, and compassionate. They have gone out of their way to accommodate schedules. Helpful with coordinating with insurance. I appreciate how Dr. Kapoor has designed and modified the treatment plans to adjust to my needs. There is a homelike family feel to the operation with plenty of open-door communication.
About Dr. Rohit Kapoor, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750392908
Education & Certifications
- KEM Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
