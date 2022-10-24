Overview

Dr. Rohit Kedia, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kedia works at Carondelet Medical Group - Cardiology East in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Cardiomyopathy and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.