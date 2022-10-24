See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Rohit Kedia, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.7 (67)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rohit Kedia, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Kedia works at Carondelet Medical Group - Cardiology East in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Cardiomyopathy and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carondelet Medical Group - Cardiology East
    6567 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-3432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rohit Kedia, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497014641
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Medical Education

