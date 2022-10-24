Dr. Rohit Kedia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Kedia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rohit Kedia, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Carondelet Medical Group - Cardiology East6567 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 886-3432
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I'm 75 and for the past 6 years have been fighting periods of Afib with medication which didn't do the job. My cardiologist recommended Dr Kedia for an ablation. Since my ablation for Afib, I haven't had any recurring issues. Prior to the procedure Dr Kedia was extremely thorough explaining every detail making me feel very comfortable with my decision to choose him. After the procedure and during the followup appointment, Dr Kedia explained in detail the issues he found and corrected in my heart. My heart rate is in the 60's and my blood pressure has never been better( ie 117 -125/58-62). I was blessed to have Dr Kedia as my electrophysiologist and cardiovascular disease doctor. He deserves 5+ stars in every respect! I look forward to working with him for my ongoing heart health.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1497014641
- UCLA Medical Center
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
Dr. Kedia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kedia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kedia works at
Dr. Kedia has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Cardiomyopathy and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kedia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kedia speaks Hindi and Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.