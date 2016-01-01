Dr. Khosla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohit Khosla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rohit Khosla, MD
Dr. Rohit Khosla, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Khosla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khosla's Office Locations
-
1
Stanford Plastic Surgery Outpatient Clinic1000 Welch Rd Ste 100, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-7001Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Mary L Johnson Ped Ambltry Cre Ctr730 Welch Rd Fl 1, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-4883
- 3 770 Welch Rd Ste 400, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 725-4297
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khosla?
About Dr. Rohit Khosla, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093925786
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khosla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khosla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khosla works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khosla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khosla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khosla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khosla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.