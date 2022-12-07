Dr. Rohit Mahajani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Mahajani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohit Mahajani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Mahajani works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Digestive Health201 W Guadalupe Rd Ste 209, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 633-5930
-
2
Arizona Digestive Health - Mesa, Baseline3048 E Baseline Rd Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 545-6060
-
3
Arizona Disestive Health - Division 6603 W Baseline Rd Ste 200, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 461-1657
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahajani?
Dr Mahajani is a doctor that listens and helps patients understand diagnoses and solutions. He is patient and caring. I have the utmost confidence in his ability. He is an amazing Doctor!
About Dr. Rohit Mahajani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1194820233
Education & Certifications
- RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahajani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahajani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahajani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahajani works at
Dr. Mahajani has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahajani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.