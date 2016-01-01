Overview of Dr. Rohit Maini, MD

Dr. Rohit Maini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Maini works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Riverhead in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Hampton Bays, NY and Southampton, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.