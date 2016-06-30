Dr. Rohit Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohit Malik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
Gastro Health - St. Vincent's East100 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 250, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Malik,saved my life,Excellent bedside matters,he explains your condition in details,he cares about your health and well being,he very very passionate about his job,he will get to the problem that is concerning your Gastrointestinal, He is a very Good doctor,he tells the truth about your health,he loves his patients,The staff/nurses are caring people,they are patience with you,I wouldn't change anything about the this practice..... Job Well Done.. Lisa Andrews
About Dr. Rohit Malik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1144285164
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Nausea, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.