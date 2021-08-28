See All Dermatologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Rohit Nijhawan, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rohit Nijhawan, MD is a Dermatologist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University

Dr. Nijhawan works at Summit Medical Group in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Short Hills, NJ, Westfield, NJ and Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group
    75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    85 Woodland Rd, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 379-4496
  3. 3
    The Traveler's Medical Clinic
    324 SOUTH AVE E, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 232-2727
  4. 4
    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-4300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 28, 2021
    Dr Nijhawan took the time to listen to my concerns and addressed each of them accordingly, from most important to least. He assured me that he would call with results or a nurse would be in contact with me as soon as he got results. He kept his promise and I received a call quickly and was instructed of my next steps. The office staff couldn’t have been more friendly always kind and smiling as if I knew them for years. I actually said “Do I know you?” Lol. I love the small office atmosphere and the “at home” feeling that I had and how staff welcomed me. I will say that I wish it was easier to get an appointment because I do prefer to go locally and prefer the atmosphere mentioned .Aside from that, 5 stars hands down. I’ll continue to go to Dr Nijhawan for my yearly exams and have referred many friends and family to him, as well and they love him too!. Thank you!
    Anonymous — Aug 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rohit Nijhawan, MD
    About Dr. Rohit Nijhawan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316237159
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
