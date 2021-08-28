Dr. Rohit Nijhawan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nijhawan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Nijhawan, MD
Dr. Rohit Nijhawan, MD is a Dermatologist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University
Summit Medical Group75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 736-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 85 Woodland Rd, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Directions (973) 379-4496
The Traveler's Medical Clinic324 SOUTH AVE E, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-2727
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Nijhawan took the time to listen to my concerns and addressed each of them accordingly, from most important to least. He assured me that he would call with results or a nurse would be in contact with me as soon as he got results. He kept his promise and I received a call quickly and was instructed of my next steps. The office staff couldn’t have been more friendly always kind and smiling as if I knew them for years. I actually said “Do I know you?” Lol. I love the small office atmosphere and the “at home” feeling that I had and how staff welcomed me. I will say that I wish it was easier to get an appointment because I do prefer to go locally and prefer the atmosphere mentioned .Aside from that, 5 stars hands down. I’ll continue to go to Dr Nijhawan for my yearly exams and have referred many friends and family to him, as well and they love him too!. Thank you!
- Dermatology
- English
- Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University
- Dermatology
Dr. Nijhawan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nijhawan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nijhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nijhawan has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nijhawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nijhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nijhawan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nijhawan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nijhawan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.