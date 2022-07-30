Dr. Rohit Oza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Oza, MD
Overview of Dr. Rohit Oza, MD
Dr. Rohit Oza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oza's Office Locations
- 1 1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 2, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300
- 2 890 Mountain Ave Fl 2, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8897
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to this doctor and had a great experience. He helped care for me in a non surgical way and explained that I can get better with therapy. He was very helpful and I highly recommend him to all my friends.
About Dr. Rohit Oza, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205800091
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Med Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oza has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.
