Dr. Rohit Patel, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rohit Patel, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Cooper University Health Care in Willingboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care at JFK
    651 John F Kennedy Way, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Abdominal Pain
Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adjustable Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 25, 2020
    Wonderful surgeon! Very caring, understanding, & knowledgable. I felt like i've known him forever. I was explained in full detail what to expect & he was spot on! My life was changed i owe it all to him.
    Crystal Krzemien — Jul 25, 2020
    About Dr. Rohit Patel, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1356507727
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Medical Center at Princeton
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Cooper University Health Care in Willingboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

