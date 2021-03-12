Dr. Rohit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Patel, MD
Dr. Rohit Patel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Tennessee Oncology Pllc776 Weatherly Dr Ste A, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 906-2004
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Been going to Dr Patel for 3 years Love all of them that work there. Very knowledgeable staff and Dr Patel and Cathy Perry very sensitive to their patients needs. I would rate 10
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1730115981
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Oncology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
