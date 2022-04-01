See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Canton, OH
Dr. Rohit Prakash, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rohit Prakash, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.

Dr. Prakash works at ROHIT PRAKASH MD in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rohit Prakash MD
    255 Dueber Ave SW, Canton, OH 44706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 455-0291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Contact Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AultCare
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 01, 2022
    Very good doctor and takes time to listen
    James Weaver — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Rohit Prakash, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649283631
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne St U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohit Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prakash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

