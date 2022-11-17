Overview of Dr. Rohit Shahani, MD

Dr. Rohit Shahani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Shahani works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiothoracic Surgery at Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.