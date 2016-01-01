Overview

Dr. Rohit Singhania, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Singhania works at BHSMA-BAYSTATE MEDICAL CENTER in Springfield, MA with other offices in Palmer, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.