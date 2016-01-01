Dr. Rohit Singhania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Singhania, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rohit Singhania, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Singhania works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Radiology & Imaging Inc.759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-3570Monday8:30am - 2:15pmTuesday8:30am - 2:15pmWednesday8:30am - 2:15pmThursday8:30am - 2:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:15pmSaturday8:30am - 2:15pmSunday8:30am - 2:15pm
-
2
Baystate Endocrinology & Diabetes3300 Main St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-7364
-
3
Baystate Wing Hospital40 Wright St, Palmer, MA 01069 Directions (413) 794-7364
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singhania?
About Dr. Rohit Singhania, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1457664500
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Jacobi Medical center
- Jacobi Medical center
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singhania has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singhania accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singhania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singhania works at
Dr. Singhania has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singhania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Singhania. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singhania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singhania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singhania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.