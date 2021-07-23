See All Cardiologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Rohit Sundrani, MD

Cardiology
3.4 (46)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rohit Sundrani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Institute Of Medical Science, Sevagram, District Wardha, Maharashtra, India and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Reedley, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Sundrani works at Cardiovascular Consultants - Heart Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Consultants Heart Center
    1207 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Jul 23, 2021
    I have gone to Dr. Sundrani for years and I am so very grateful for his amazing ability to monitor my progress over the years. He recently put in a new aortic valve and I have recovered very. We should be very grateful that Dr. Sundrani brought the less invasive procedure to the San Joaquin Valley. I appreciate his positive outlook and how he passed it on to me. I had so much confidence in Dr. Sundrani and I thank God for him. I appreciate how Mark de los Santos also was a huge support. Covid has been a tough time for all, but I really think Dr. Sundrani's staff really made my experience, one I'm truly grateful for.
    Sharron White — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Rohit Sundrani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1508835463
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Hospital|Loyola University Med Center|Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center|Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp|Cook Co Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mahatma Gandhi Institute Of Medical Science, Sevagram, District Wardha, Maharashtra, India
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Adventist Health Reedley
    • Clovis Community Medical Center
    • Community Regional Medical Center
    • Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohit Sundrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sundrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sundrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sundrani works at Cardiovascular Consultants - Heart Center in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sundrani’s profile.

    Dr. Sundrani has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundrani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundrani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

