Overview

Dr. Rohit Sundrani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Institute Of Medical Science, Sevagram, District Wardha, Maharashtra, India and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Reedley, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Sundrani works at Cardiovascular Consultants - Heart Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.