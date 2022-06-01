Dr. Rohit Tongia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tongia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Tongia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Athens Cardiac Clinic PC1360 Caduceus Way Bldg 600, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 850-3795
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tongia is a great doctor, in my opinion. He actually listens, and he takes a look at the whole person as well as your medications, and family history. He may recommend tests to rule things out (or in, as the case may be) or changes in medication. He takes the time to try to get to the bottom of the patient issue. Office staff are very caring and accomadating.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1942385166
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Tongia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tongia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tongia has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tongia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tongia speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tongia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tongia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tongia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tongia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.