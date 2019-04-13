Dr. Rohitas Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohitas Agarwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Rohitas Agarwal, MD
Dr. Rohitas Agarwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
-
1
Gastro Medic Care Corp.126 Goodrich Ave Ste B, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 464-2130
-
2
Adventhealth Lab601 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 464-2130Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
Dr. Agarwal is very kind, polite and professional. The procedure was easy, I was nervous and scared but everything worked out well.
About Dr. Rohitas Agarwal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164433116
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.