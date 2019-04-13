Overview of Dr. Rohitas Agarwal, MD

Dr. Rohitas Agarwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Agarwal works at Gastro Medic Care Corporation in Apopka, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Anemia and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.