Overview

Dr. Roja Mulamalla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Mulamalla works at Utah Cardiology - Farmington in Farmington, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.