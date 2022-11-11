Overview of Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD

Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Docs Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Melikian works at DISC Sports & Spine Center., Marina del Rey, CA in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.