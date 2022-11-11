See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Marina Del Rey, CA
Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (79)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD

Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Docs Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Melikian works at DISC Sports & Spine Center., Marina del Rey, CA in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Melikian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marina del Rey
    13160 Mindanao Way Ste 300, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 426-8206
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    DISC Sports and Spine Center
    3501 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 432-6153
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pacific Coast Sports Medicine
    11710 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 426-8206
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Docs Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306073838
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Spinal Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • HARVARD COMBINED ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY RESIDENCY PROGRAM
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rojeh Melikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melikian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melikian has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melikian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Melikian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melikian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

