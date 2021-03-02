See All Family Doctors in Folsom, CA
Dr. Roksana Ali, MD

Family Medicine
2.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roksana Ali, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Ali works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
1700 Prairie City Rd Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Mar 02, 2021
    Dr. Ali was a long time doctor of me and my daughter in the 2000's - early 2014 or so in the Atlanta area. My insurance changed and I had to look elsewhere but when our insurance included her affiliation again I purposely looked to see if she was available. I was so sorry to discover that she has left our fair state and me and my daughter will miss her. Her bedside manner was personable, friendly and very professional. Dr. Ali was always right on the money in diagnosing and treating my and my daughters various ailments. I wish her and her family much success in California.
    Deanna Schlabach — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Roksana Ali, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Tamil and Urdu
    • Female
    • 1043318363
    Education & Certifications

    • North Oakland Med Center
    • Sri Ramachandra Med Coll
    • Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
    • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roksana Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Tamil and Urdu.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

