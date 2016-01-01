Dr. Rola Gharib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rola Gharib, MD
Overview
Dr. Rola Gharib, MD is a Dermatologist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Preston Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Center for Skin Health600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr Ste 115, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Preston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rola Gharib, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1760686927
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - West Virginia University Hospitals
- West Virginia University School of Medicine - MD
- West Virginia University - BS Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gharib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gharib accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gharib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gharib has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Warts and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gharib speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharib. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharib.
