Dr. Rola Rashid, MD
Overview of Dr. Rola Rashid, MD
Dr. Rola Rashid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations
Rochester Community Orthopaedics Llp20 Hagen Dr Ste 110, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 218-0224
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rashid is a wonderful doctor in surgery
About Dr. Rola Rashid, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
