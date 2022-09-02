Dr. Roland Baiza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baiza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Baiza, MD
Overview of Dr. Roland Baiza, MD
Dr. Roland Baiza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A & M HSC/Scott & White Hosp and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Baiza's Office Locations
Academy Women's Healthcare Associates6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 405, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 571-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He loves his patients and cares deeply for them. He spends all the time I need to answer all of my questions. His skill set as reported to me by hospital staff is excellent there are so many great doctors in Colorado but there are so many more that don’t care. He does
About Dr. Roland Baiza, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679520373
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Meml Hosp/Tex Texas A&M University
- Scott & White Hosp/Tex Texas A&M U
- Texas A & M HSC/Scott & White Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baiza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baiza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baiza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Baiza speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Baiza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baiza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baiza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baiza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.