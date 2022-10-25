Overview of Dr. Roland Trey Craft III, MD

Dr. Roland Trey Craft III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Craft III works at Lexington Surgery in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.