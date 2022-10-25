Dr. Roland Trey Craft III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craft III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Trey Craft III, MD
Overview of Dr. Roland Trey Craft III, MD
Dr. Roland Trey Craft III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Craft III works at
Dr. Craft III's Office Locations
-
1
South Carolina Obesity Surgery Center146 E Hospital Dr Ste 400, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Craft III?
He is a good surgeon; very serious and knows what he is doing. I trust him and his team.
About Dr. Roland Trey Craft III, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427176544
Education & Certifications
- University of South Carolina
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- College of Charleston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craft III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craft III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craft III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craft III works at
Dr. Craft III has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craft III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Craft III speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Craft III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craft III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craft III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craft III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.