Dr. Roland Garza, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roland Garza, MD

Dr. Roland Garza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Garza works at Healthpoint Memorial Clinic in Bryan, TX with other offices in College Station, TX and Madisonville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Garza's Office Locations

    Bryan Medical Laboratories
    1301 MEMORIAL DR, Bryan, TX 77802
    Health Point ABC
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 300, College Station, TX 77845
    100 W Cross St Ste A, Madisonville, TX 77864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jun 29, 2020
    Dr. Garza delivered two of my children and was a great doctor to me during some trying times. He always listened and seemed to even empathize. During one of those pregnancies, I had a very bad case of perinatal anxiety, and he was always willing to do extra testing for my peace of mind even it was something unlikely. He never made me feel uncomfortable and I felt he stayed thorough with testing and instructions to ensure my babies were staying healthy during both of my high-risk pregnancies. Out of 5 children and 3 different doctors, he is the only one I will remember.
    About Dr. Roland Garza, MD

    Family Medicine
    28 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1275530768
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Family Practice
