Dr. Roland Gerencer, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.6 (43)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roland Gerencer, MD

Dr. Roland Gerencer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ORAL HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.

Dr. Gerencer works at BREATHEAMERICA ALBUQUERQUE, INC. in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gerencer's Office Locations

    Breatheamerica Albuquerque, Inc.
    4901 Lang Ave NE Ste 100, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 883-2574

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Deviated Septum
Enlarged Turbinates
Broken Nose
Nosebleed
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
Cough
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Acute Laryngitis
Allergic Reaction
Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Craniopharyngioma
Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Malignant Otitis Externa
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nasal Obstruction
Neck Cancer
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Outer Ear Infection
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Refsum Disease
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sinus Disorders
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Snoring
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Roland Gerencer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144218892
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    Internship
    • Grey Nuns Hosp-U Alberta
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ORAL HEALTH SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    • University of British Columbia
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roland Gerencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerencer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerencer works at BREATHEAMERICA ALBUQUERQUE, INC. in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Gerencer’s profile.

    Dr. Gerencer has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerencer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerencer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

