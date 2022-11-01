Overview of Dr. Roland Hamrick Jr, MD

Dr. Roland Hamrick Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Hamrick Jr works at R EDWARD HAMRICK JR, MD in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.