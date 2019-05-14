Dr. Phillips III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roland Phillips III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roland Phillips III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
1
Saratoga Hospital6 Care Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-4101
2
Alliance Emer Systems LLC211 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was referred to me by a nurse when I was seeking a second opinion! The nurses in his office as well as support staff are respected and appreciated. In my visits to him I have "experienced" an excellent, caring, and truly compassionate physician! I am thankful for his care!
About Dr. Roland Phillips III, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1508834060
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Phillips III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips III has seen patients for Hypotension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips III.
