Dr. Roland Ramdass, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (12)
Map Pin Small Martinsburg, WV
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roland Ramdass, DPM

Dr. Roland Ramdass, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Ramdass works at Foot & Ankle Center in Martinsburg, WV with other offices in Winchester, VA, Purcellville, VA and Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramdass' Office Locations

    Wellco Dme LLC
    107 Tavern Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 267-4282
    Foot and Ankle Center
    912 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 267-4282
    921 E Main St Ste A, Purcellville, VA 20132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 338-6994
    303 Maple Ave W Ste E, Vienna, VA 22180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 281-1108

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkeley Medical Center
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2018
    Dr Ramdass is a wonderful caring doctor. My surgery went well and he was always there for me if I needed anything.
    Nancy in Gerrardstown, West Virginia — Mar 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roland Ramdass, DPM
    About Dr. Roland Ramdass, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1477587657
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roland Ramdass, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramdass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramdass has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramdass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramdass has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramdass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramdass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramdass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramdass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramdass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

