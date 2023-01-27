Overview

Dr. Roland Shepard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Shepard works at Florida Medical Clinic - Gastroenterology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.