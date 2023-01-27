Dr. Shepard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roland Shepard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roland Shepard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Shepard works at
Locations
1
Florida Medical Clinic - Gastroenterology4224 N Tampania Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 280-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In 2019 I was in and out of the ER, dangerously ill, with a gastrointestinal autoimmune disease that devastated my quality of life. Today I am thriving. Dr. Shepard gave me my life back. He also went above and beyond to make sure I had access to my medication when my insurance company let me down. Dr. Shepard has made an immeasurable positive impact on my life, and I cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Roland Shepard, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326034885
Education & Certifications
- University Community Hospital
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepard has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.